NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, a traffic collision occurred on westbound I-80 east of Reed Avenue, said the Sacramento CHP.
According to officials, the accident involved multiple vehicles.
“After an initial investigation, on-scene investigators determined 33-year-old William Letson, from Sacramento had been driving the Acura RDX on I-80 westbound, east of Reed Avenue when he allowed the vehicle to collide with the rear of a Toyota Prius (driven by a 42-year-old male from Elk Grove). The Toyota Prius was pushed forward and toward the right shoulder, and the front of the Prius collided with the CHP Tahoe. The Acura RDX came to rest within the I-80 westbound lanes of traffic where it was subsequently struck by a 20-year-old female driving an Acura TL,” said the California Highway Patrol.
Letson has been placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.