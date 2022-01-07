SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A parent’s plea for help after their daughter was dragged by a car through the streets of Sacramento.

“When I see that video, it’s by the grace of God she is still here,” explained mother Shante Dotson.

Video recorded by a witness shows Shante and Robert Dotson’s 22-year-old daughter Alexis being dragged through the streets of Sacramento by a dark-colored car. Shante said the driver, is her daughter’s boyfriend.

“The thoughts and the nightmares I have, the sleepless nights it really gets tough on us,” she explained.

The shocking scene playing out at Folsom and Alhambra boulevard. Shante claims the couple was leaving a hotel when the driver locked the doors with their 2-month-old son inside and started to drive away. Alexis told her mom there was no prior argument before the violent situation took place.

“They are thinking this is just a mental case and it’s not. My daughter just wanted her baby,” explained Shante. “‘Mom, if I would have let go all I could think is I would never see my baby again,'” she said.

According to Sac PD, Alexis appeared to be having a mental health crisis. Her parents explained she does not have a history of mental illness, but blame the two-year relationship they describe as being filled with threats and abuse.

“It’s sad, she has been manipulated by him,” said Robert Dotson. “Losing my daughter, that’s my biggest fear,” he said.

“We have called the police over 50 times,” explained Shante. “She fears for her life,” she continued.

Sacramento attorney, Michelle Trigger, explained domestic violence is more widespread than you might think.

“One in four females have been subjected to some form of domestic violence,” said Sacramento attorney, Michelle Trigger.

Trigger explained that is just the reported cases and the number far higher than just one in four.

“The criminal standards beyond a reasonable doubt that’s a high standard, so if you have a juror thinking well I have someone saying this happened, the victim herself or himself is saying it didn’t happen because they lied can be very hard to overcome,” said Trigger.

A legal battle the Dotson’s hope they can win before it’s too late.

“When is it going to stop. Is anyone going to take it seriously or is it going to be when they tell me my baby is gone? I don’t want that and so I’m going to fight for her today and tomorrow and I’m going to continue to fight until something is done,” said Shante.

Alexis is still recovering in the hospital with injuries to her legs and feet. The family expects her to be released in the next couple of days after nearly a week in the hospital.

Sac PD has not made an arrest in the case. Court records show the man the Dotson’s allege is the driver of the car was recently arrested on separate charges.