CEO Of Sacramento's Kiki's Chicken Place Dies Of COVID-19The owner passed away after a week-long battle with the virus.

52 minutes ago

COVID Testing At Sac Anime ConventionTrying their best to make the convention safe, safety measures have been implemented which includes masks and testing for non-vaccinated attendees.

55 minutes ago

The Question On Everyone's Mind: When Will This COVID Surge End?With California's 7-day positivity rate soaring to 21 percent, everyone is doing their best to ride out the storm.

1 hour ago

California Prison's Suspend In-Person Visits Due To Rising COVID CasesWith COVID cases on the rise between inmates and prison workers, California prison have suspended in-person visits for the next two weeks.

1 hour ago

CBS13 & Good Day Sacramento Remembers Shawki MooreThe CBS13/Good Day Sacramento family is grieving an enormous loss in our newsroom. Our friend, long-time station photographer Shawki Moore passed away Thursday. He was recovering from a major stroke. To give you a sense of who Shawki was, he's put the camera down to pray with those involved in the tragedies he covered. Here's just a glimpse of a man with a giant heart, who brought us many laughs.

1 hour ago