By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Rancho Cordova News

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Crews have quickly contained an early morning chimney fire at a Rancho Cordova apartment complex.

The fire was first reported around 1 a.m. at a complex along Data Drive.

Firefighters got to the scene and found a two-story apartment with flames coming from the top of the chimney.

It appears the flames were in the second-floor unit of the chimney. Crews were able to quickly contain the flames, but the first-floor unit also sustained water damage.

No injuries were reported.

Both the first and second floor unit residents have been displaced.