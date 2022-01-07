RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Crews have quickly contained an early morning chimney fire at a Rancho Cordova apartment complex.
The fire was first reported around 1 a.m. at a complex along Data Drive.
READ MORE: Sidney Poitier, First Black Man To Win Best Actor Oscar, Dies At 94
At approx 1:00am, Metro Fire arrived to a 2 story apartment with flames coming from the exterior chimney top. Crews went inside to find a smoke charged apartment, and initially assisted with evacuation. The fire was contained without any injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/86MlDSyr2M
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) January 7, 2022
Firefighters got to the scene and found a two-story apartment with flames coming from the top of the chimney.READ MORE: Crews Battle Attic Fire In Large Vacant Arden Arcade Home
It appears the flames were in the second-floor unit of the chimney. Crews were able to quickly contain the flames, but the first-floor unit also sustained water damage.
No injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: CHP Officer Hurt In Crash On I-80 In Natomas Involving DUI Suspect
Both the first and second floor unit residents have been displaced.