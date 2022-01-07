ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A two-alarm duplex fire in Rocklin on Friday morning has displaced six people.
The scene is along the 2500 block of South Whitney Boulevard.
READ MORE: Suspect In Deadly South Land Park Shooting Arrested In Reno
Two alarm structure fire on South Whitney in Rocklin. People passing by on street stopped and helped kids and people out. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @JohnDabkovich @allyaredas #housefire pic.twitter.com/5x5yNcu6OS
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) January 7, 2022
A witness who was driving by the area told CBS13 that he saw smoke come from the garage and rushed to help. He said several people were helped out of the home, including children and a dog.
Firefighters got to the scene soon after and called for a second alarm. Flames were seen shooting through the roof of the home.READ MORE: California AG: Don't File Murder Charges In Stillbirths
A total of two adults, four children and a dog have been displaced.
Crews have put out the main part of the fire, but they’re still dealing with some hot spots. Firefighters believe both structures are a total loss.MORE NEWS: Sidney Poitier, First Black Man To Win Best Actor Oscar, Dies At 94
Exactly what started the fire is unclear.