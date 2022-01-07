SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A DUI suspect is under arrest after a crash involving at least four vehicles – including a California Highway Patrol officer – along Interstate 80 in Sacramento early Friday morning.
The crash happened just after 3 a.m. along the westbound side of the freeway, near W. El Camino Avenue.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a driver has been taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.
The CHP officer has been taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.
No other details about the crash have been released at this point.