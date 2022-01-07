SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The owner of Kiki’s Chicken Place has died from COVID-19.
Summer Gonzalez was the co-CEO and co-creator of the Sacramento-based fried chicken restaurant chain. She died early Friday morning after a week-long battle with the virus, the company said in a statement.
“To even conjure those words in this announcement is incredibly heartbreaking as we understand what Summer’s impact is on her family, community, and loved ones,” the restaurant chain said.

Kiki's opened its first location 2015, but quickly expanded to a dozen other locations across the Sacramento area as well as a roaming food truck.
Gonzalez leaves behind her husband of 25 years, Santiago, as well as four children.