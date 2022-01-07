CHICO (CBS13) — Friday morning, agents from the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant for illegal substances at 680 Manzanita Avenue in Chico.
During the search, they found Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Xanax, Clonazepam, Oxycodone, and Psilocybin Mushrooms, along with other evidence indicating that the Fentanyl and the other illegal substances were possessed for sale.
Two were arrested on several charges involving the possession and sale of controlled substances, named Gerald Anthony Gunn, 35 years of age, and Samantha Rae Salyers, 32 years of age.
Additionally, Ian William Hunter, 30 years of age, was arrested for a felony warrant.
"Mr. Gunn was subsequently transported to Enloe Hospital due to pre-existing health issues. He was cited and released at the hospital. Ms. Salyers was transported to Butte County Jail with bail set at $65,000. Mr. Hunter was transported to Butte County Jail on the felony warrant," wrote the Butte County Sheriff's Office.
The three may be subject to additional charges at a later time.