CEO Of Sacramento's Kiki's Chicken Place Dies Of COVID-19The owner passed away after a week-long battle with the virus.

3 hours ago

COVID Testing At Sac Anime ConventionTrying their best to make the convention safe, safety measures have been implemented which includes masks and testing for non-vaccinated attendees.

3 hours ago

The Question On Everyone's Mind: When Will This COVID Surge End?With California's 7-day positivity rate soaring to 21 percent, everyone is doing their best to ride out the storm.

3 hours ago

California Prison's Suspend In-Person Visits Due To Rising COVID CasesWith COVID cases on the rise between inmates and prison workers, California prison have suspended in-person visits for the next two weeks.

3 hours ago

CBS13 & Good Day Sacramento Remembers Shawki MooreThe CBS13/Good Day Sacramento family is grieving an enormous loss in our newsroom. Our friend, long-time station photographer Shawki Moore passed away Thursday. He was recovering from a major stroke. To give you a sense of who Shawki was, he's put the camera down to pray with those involved in the tragedies he covered. Here's just a glimpse of a man with a giant heart, who brought us many laughs.

3 hours ago