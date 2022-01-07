CAMPTONVILLE (CBS13) — Detectives have confirmed the identity of skeletal remains that were found at the New Bullards Bar Reservoir back in December 2021.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Dec. 21, a hiker found the remains near the reservoir’s Dark Day Campground and alerted authorities. First responders soon confirmed that the remains were human.READ MORE: Summer Gonzalez, CEO Of Sacramento-Area Chain Kiki’s Chicken Place, Dies From COVID-19
On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced that the remains had been identified as that of 44-year-old Grass Valley resident Tyler Love.READ MORE: Just 25% Of California Students Took Statewide Assessment Tests Amid Pandemic
Love had been reported missing to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office back in November 2021.MORE NEWS: Sly Park Science Camp Closes Days After Reopening As Students, Chaperones Test Positive For COVID
Exactly how Love died is still unclear, the sheriff’s office says. Autopsy results are still pending.