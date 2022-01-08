SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Governor Newsom’s administration today unveiled a proposed $2.7 billion COVID-19 Emergency Response Package, which includes a $1.4 billion emergency appropriation request, to increase testing capacity, speed vaccination and booster efforts, support frontline workers, strengthen the healthcare system, and combat misinformation.
Given the current circumstances caused by the Omicron variant, the Governor's budget also calls for new legislation to adopt supplemental paid sick leave policies to further safeguard our frontline workers.
"From day one, California has taken swift and direct action to battle COVID-19 with policies that have saved tens of thousands of lives, but there's more work to be done," said Governor Newsom. "Our proposed COVID-19 Emergency Response Package will support our testing capacity, accelerate vaccination and booster efforts, support frontline workers and health care systems, and battle misinformation, with a focus on the hardest-hit communities."
Governor Newsom’s overall package includes:
- $1.2 billion to bolster COVID testing
- $583 million to get more Californians vaccinated & boosted, and combat misinformation
- $614 million to support our frontline workers and healthcare systems
- $200 million to support state response operations
- $110 million to support vulnerable populations and bolster contact tracing efforts
"This Emergency Response Package to boost testing, vaccine distribution and support health care workers comes at a critical time as cases of the Omicron variant surge nationwide," said California Medical Association (CMA) President Robert E. Wailes, M.D. "The California Medical Association appreciates Governor Newsom's leadership as his administration continues to work to anticipate the state's needs and implement strong public health measures that will save lives."
California has led the nation in the fight against COVID-19, taking early public health measures to safeguard Californians and investing an unprecedented $11.2 billion throughout the epidemic, saving tens of thousands of lives.