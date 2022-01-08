STOCKTON (CBS13) — It was a rough Friday night in Stockton with a robbery, several shootings, an attempted stabbing, and several arrests.
The first incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Friday in which a 33-year-old was robbed at gunpoint on East March Lane in the Lakeview District.READ MORE: Four Illegal Firearms Found At South Sacramento Residence
The second incident occurred at a routine traffic stop on Commerce and Willow Street in the Civic District when a driver fled after being found in possession of a gun. The man, Jlvon Calbert, was arrested for weapon charges.
The third incident was trespassing in which the suspect, Robert Rambonga, 68, resisted arrest. The officers arrived, the suspect became combative and had to be restrained.READ MORE: SMUD Partners With Cub Scouts To Recycle Christmas Trees
The fourth incident that occurred was an attempted stabbing in which an argument turned heated and the suspect attempted to stab the victim but missed. Officers arrived and arrested Steven Martinez, 35, for assault with a deadly weapon.
The fifth incident involved a male victim, 19, who was shot at by suspects while he was in his car. Although he was able o get away uninjured, there was damage done to the vehicle. The suspects fled the scene and have not been caught as of Saturday evening.MORE NEWS: Gov. Newsom Announces New $2.7 Billion COVID-19 Emergency Response Package
The sixth, and final, incident involved a shooting in which a 17-year-old male victim was shot while he was walking by someone who hasn’t been identified. Luckily, a resident found the victim and drove them to the hospital where they received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.