Sherry’s Custom Designs
Website: http://www.etsy.com/shop/sherryscustomdesigns

TMC Auction
Phone: (916) 740-0254
Website: http://www.tmcauction.com

Skin Code Clinic
1160 Cirby Way Unit 200
Roseville
Phone: (916) 571-4069
Website: http://www.skincodeclinic.com

Sacanime
Location: Safe Credit Union Convention Center
1400 J St.
Sacramento, CA 95814
Hours: Today 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Instagram @Sacanimeofficial
Facebook @Sacanime
Website: http://www.sacanime.com

2022 Dine Downtown 
January 7th – 17th
30 Participating Restaurants
Website: http://www.godowntownsac.com/events/signature-events/dine-downtown/  

The Great Train Show
Cal Expo, Halls A & B
Today 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Adults $10
Kids $5
Cash Only At The Door.
Kids Under 3 Are Free!
Website: http://www.trainshow.com

Marlene the Plant Lady
Socials: @marlenetheplantlady

Hawaiian Legends Tour
Jan 14
Crest Theatre