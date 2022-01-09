STOCKTON (CBS13) — Similar to Friday night, Saturday night continued with violence and crime throughout Stockton.
The first incident was a carjacking that occurred on Fremont Street and Wilson Way near the Park District. It involved a male victim, 34-years-old, who stopped to assist a stranded motorist. The suspect waved a firearm threatening the victim and then stole his vehicle and fled the scene.
The second incident was a shooting on South El Dorado Street in the Seaport District. The incident began when the victim got into an argument with six suspects. The suspects shot at the victim and fled the scene. When officers responded, they found the victim who had received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim refused to cooperate and denied treatment.
The third incident involved a stabbing that occurred on Harbor Street, also in the Seaport District. The victim, a 75-year-old man, was working when the suspect entered the business and began harassing the victim. The suspect stabbed the victim and fled. Luckily, emergency crews were able to transport the victim to a nearby hospital to treat his non-life-threatening injuries.
The final incident was an attempted robbery on Hollywood Drive and Cherbourg Way in the Valley Oak District. The victim was a 29-year-old man who was walking in the area when suspects surrounded him, assaulted him, and attempted to steal his scooter. The victim was able to fight off the suspects who eventually fled the scene.