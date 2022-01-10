TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A 36-year-old Modesto man has died after a crash over the weekend east of Sonora along Highway 120 late Saturday afternoon.
California Highway Patrol says the man was heading westbound on Highway 120 in a sedan at a high rate of speed when he drove up behind an SUV. The sedan then crossed the double yellow lines and tried to pass the SUV.
However, the sedan driver was then struck by a pickup truck heading the other way.
Officers say the sedan driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup truck driver suffered serious injuries in the crash as well.
The name of the driver killed has not been released.
Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.