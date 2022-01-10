Raiders Catapulted To Playoffs After Instant Classic 35-32 OT Win Over ChargersIt seemed only fitting the Las Vegas Raiders needed every second of an overtime game to earn their first playoff berth since 2016, a microcosm of their roller-coaster season.

49ers Punch Playoff Ticket By Beating Rams 27-24 In OT; Next Up, CowboysNo matter what jams the Niners got into this season, they were resourceful enough to get their season back on a playoff path. And once again, their winning route went right over the Rams.

Nikola Jokic Scores 33 Points, Nuggets Beat Kings, 121-111The Denver Nuggets have struggled to hold leads in the third quarter this season. When another one was slipping away, the reigning MVP carried them.

49ers List QB Jimmy Garoppolo As Questionable For Win-And-In FinaleQuarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is listed as questionable for the San Francisco 49ers in their crucial season finale against the Los Angeles Rams after missing last week's game with an injured right thumb.