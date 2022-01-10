CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Vacaville News

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A deadly crash has traffic backed up along westbound Interstate 80 early Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. near Alamo Drive in the Vacaville area.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least two vehicles appear to have been involved.

California Highway Patrol confirms at least one fatality in the crash.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic through the morning commute.