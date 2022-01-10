VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A deadly crash has traffic backed up along westbound Interstate 80 early Monday morning.
The crash happened just after 5 a.m. near Alamo Drive in the Vacaville area.
Heavy traffic Westbound I-80 near Alamo Drive in Vacaville due to a fatal traffic collision. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. Please drive safe. pic.twitter.com/vIsamysR5o
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least two vehicles appear to have been involved.
California Highway Patrol confirms at least one fatality in the crash.
Drivers should expect heavy traffic through the morning commute.