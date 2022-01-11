SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It looks like Californians may be getting another stimulus check from the state this year.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal, which he unveiled on Monday, projects a massive $45.7 billion surplus for the year. The state is obligated to give about $2.6 billion back to the taxpayers.
It’s undecided whether that will be given out as a stimulus check, like the Golden State Stimulus last year, however. But, Gov. Newsom says he’s working on it with the legislature.
Some Californians are still waiting on the last round of Golden State Stimulus checks.