SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County’s first homeless count in nearly three years has been postponed because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Ssacramento Steps Forward says the count is now set for late February.READ MORE: Tuolumne Man, 66, Dies In Motorcycle Crash In Sonora
It’s used to apply for federal money for homeless services.READ MORE: Board Of Supervisors To Introduce Ordinance Banning Candy-Flavored Tobacco Sales In Sacramento County
The last count was done in 2019. More than 5,500 people were found experiencing homelessness on a given night in that count.MORE NEWS: Californians Could Be Getting Stimulus Check Due To Budget Surplus
Some 500 volunteers are still being sought for the planned February count.