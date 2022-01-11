MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto mom’s minivan was slapped with a parking ticket from the Los Angeles Parking Violations Bureau — and she swears she wasn’t there.

“We weren’t in L.A. in September, at all,” Christal Pace said.

We’ve been reporting on this problem with the Los Angeles Parking Violations Bureau for 15 years.

Christal says the plates for the red zone ticket match her minivan, but her van is silver, not white, as listed on the ticket. She paid the $186 ticket but wants a refund.

“I paid the bill because I’m terrified,” she said. “I don’t want them to keep doubling it.”

We’ve paid two trips to Los Angeles investigating this issue. The parking bureau admitted that sometimes things like the letter “I” and the number “1” get transposed, but promised in 2009 to do better when people from Northern California claim they weren’t there.

In this case, they want Christal to show some proof she wasn’t in Los Angeles when the ticket was written. We’re helping her get that information to them.

See a full statement from the Los Angles Parking Violations Bureau below: