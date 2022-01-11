CLACKAMAS, Ore. (AP) — A meat distributor based in Clackamas, Oregon, has recalled more than 28,300 pounds (12,800 kilograms) of ground beef because of concerns the meat may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria.

The raw ground beef products from Interstate Meat Distributors, Inc., were produced on Dec. 20, 2021, and shipped to Oregon, California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recalled products have establishment number “EST. 965” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed next to the time stamp and use or freeze by date. They were sold at grocery stores including WinCo, Walmart, Kroger and Albertsons.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled products is urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

E. coli can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days after exposure, officials said. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome, which is most common in children under 5. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output.

Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

