YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a motorcyclist who has allegedly been driving recklessly and taunting police around Yuba City.
Yuba City police say the suspect has been recently spotted several times speeding around town.
Few distinguishing details about the rider have been captured, but at the moment they appear to be riding a white sport-type bike. The rider has been wearing a black full-face helmet along with a leather vest.
Officers are now trying to identify and stop the rider before they hurt themselves or anyone else.
Anyone who knows who the rider may be is urged to call police at (530) 822-4661.