SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors has approved a new ordinance that would ban the sale of candy-flavored tobacco.
It would remove tobacco products, including candy-flavored e-cigarettes and minty-menthol cigarettes, off store shelves across Sacramento County.READ MORE: New California Law Doubles Workers' Comp Insurance Rates For Tree Trimming Companies
Supporters claim tobacco companies use these flavors to get children addicted to their products.READ MORE: WATCH: Stockton Police Release Video Of Fatal OIS Outside Headquarters
The ordinance was approved on Tuedsay. Supervisors are expected to vote on adopting the ordinance two weeks from Tuesday.MORE NEWS: Pot, Mushrooms, Guns Seized In Raid Of Illegal Dispensary In North Sacramento
It will go into full effect on July 25, 2022.