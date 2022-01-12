CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Rio Linda News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Metro Fire crews battled a house fire in Rio Linda early Wednesday morning.

Metro Fire tweeted shortly after 3 a.m. that they were on scene of a residential fire along I Street.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Bodycam footage released by the fire department shows the moment firefighters entered the home.

Crews quickly extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.

“Even in the most stressful of situations, our firefighters remain calm, cool, and collected to make clear headed decisions in split seconds. It’s important for our community to know, that we won’t get flustered or overwhelmed when if we’re called to serve in potentially life threatening environments. We have your back,” Metro Fire said on Facebook.

The Sacramento Fire Department also responded to the scene for assistance.