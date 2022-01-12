YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a motorcyclist who has allegedly been driving recklessly and taunting police around Yuba City.
Yuba City police say the suspect has been recently spotted several times speeding around town.READ MORE: City Council Approves Old Sacramento, Downtown Security Improvements
Few distinguishing details about the rider have been captured, but at the moment they appear to be riding a white sport-type bike. The rider has been wearing a black full-face helmet along with a leather vest.READ MORE: Marysville Mural Vandalized With Swastikas, Other Hate Symbols
Officers are now trying to identify and stop the rider before they hurt themselves or anyone else.
On Tuesday, a motorcyclist that was riding a similar bike to the one police were searching for was stopped. However, this rider turned out to be not the same one police are looking for.MORE NEWS: Californians Could Be Getting Stimulus Check Due To Budget Surplus
Still, this other rider was on an unregistered and uninsured bike. Along with the rider not having a motorcycle endorsement on their license, this rider had his bike towed.