CACHE CREEK (CBS13) — Authorities say a paraglider suffered major injuries after colliding with a peak in Yolo County on Wednesday.
California Highway Patrol says, around 4:30 p.m., air and other units responded to a report of two parachuters down at a peak near Cache Creek Canyon Regional Park.
The pair was soon found on Glascock Peak. First responders learned one of the paragliders had struck the peak. The other paraglider saw the crash, landed near the person, and then started first aid.
CHP Golden Gate Division Air Operations unit H-32 lowered a crew member down and hoisted the injured paraglider back up. The injured person was then flown to a waiting ambulance and rushed to the Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville.
Medics say the paraglider suffered major injuries. No other details about their injuries have been released.
The second paraglider was also rescued just before dark.