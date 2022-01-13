Some Say Old Criminal Justice Reforms Are To Blame For Sacramento's Rising CrimeThere has been fingerpointing and fallout from our state's rising crime crisis, but are lax laws to blame? Many people say yes.

1 hour ago

Paraglider Injured In Perilous Drop In Yolo CountyThe fall knocked the victim unconscious, forcing the California Highway Patrol to send out a helicopter rescue team — and for first responders, it was a race against time.

1 hour ago

Pharmacy At Kaiser Vacaville Robbed By Man With GunWitnesses say the man was in line at the pharmacy when he suddenly pulled out a gun, jumped over the counter, and headed towards the medication. Fortunately, no employees were injured.

2 hours ago

1 Person Shot And Killed In Vehicle In South SacramentoOne person was killed in the area of Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street. Deputies have not made an arrest in the case.

2 hours ago

Man Allegedly Drunk, Armed When Shot By Citrus Heights PolicePolice responded to reports of an intoxicated man who had a gun. When they arrived officers tried to deescalate the situation, but the officer was forced to fire and hit the man. His condition is unknown. The officer wasn't injured.

2 hours ago