MODESTO (CBS13) — An injured dog is being reunited with its owners after being found near a canal in Modesto on Wednesday.
Modesto Fire says one of their crews were called to rescue the dog, which was spotted near W. Briggsmore Avenue, because animal control officers were not available to help.READ MORE: Gov. Gavin Newsom Denies Parole For RFK Assassin Sirhan Sirhan
The dog was apparently hit by a vehicle and had retreated to the canal.READ MORE: Paraglider Rescued After Crashing Into Peak In Yolo County
A fire crew member was able to go down in the canal and get the injured dog to safety. The dog was then taken to a local vet hospital.
It turned out that the dog’s microchip was outdated, but on Thursday the fire department announced that they had found the owners. The owner is now on their way to be reunited with their dog.MORE NEWS: Supreme Court Blocks Biden's COVID Vaccine Rule For Companies, Allows Mandate For Health Care Workers
The dog is in stable condition, firefighters say.