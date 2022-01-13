SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A months-long investigation into an alleged illegal North Sacramento-area marijuana dispensary has resulted in a large stash of drugs and guns being seized, authorities say.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they've been gathering information about the illegal dispensary for the past three months.
Detectives say they started investigating a suspected Oak Park Blood gang member who appeared to be operating a scooter rental company at a North Sacramento building. The building was also apparently being sub-leased to another person.
Large quantities of marijuana were soon seen being transported by the initial suspect, detectives say. Surveillance of the operation soon confirmed that there was an illegal pot dispensary being run – complete with armed security – at the site.
A search warrant was soon obtained and detectives raided the place.
The raid netted a total of more than 200 pounds of processed marijuana, the sheriff’s office says, along with more than four pounds of mushrooms, 10 guns, and more than $21,000 in cash.