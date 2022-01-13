SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman has died in the hospital after being hit by a car in the East Sacramento area, police said Thursday evening.
The collision happened in the area of Folsom Boulevard and 60th Street shortly before 1:30 p.m.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, at least four cars were involved and the collision shut down down lanes in the area. As of 3:45 p.m., police said traffic was still impacted.
The identity of the deceased has not been released. No other injuries were reported.