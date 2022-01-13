DUTCH FLAT (CBS13) — Three men, all already convicted felons, have been arrested on suspicion of looting in Placer County during the recent State of Emergency over the storm and power outages.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the men are suspected of going on a looting spree between Dec. 29, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022.

Deputies caught onto the suspects early in the morning on New Year’s Day. A homeowner along Putt Road in Emigrant Gap caught the suspects trying to break into their home and was able to scare them off.

First responders got to the scene in time to catch the suspects inside an SUV – a vehicle that was soon discovered to have been reported stolen out of Sacramento County.

A canvass of the area soon revealed that another home had recently been broken into by the suspects. In total, deputies say more than $4,000 worth of property along with two guns were stolen from the home.

More items suspected to have been stolen from a different victim were found inside the suspect’s SUV, including; a brand new jacket, credit and debit cards, a checkbook, cash, and a wallet.

All three suspects – identified as 27-year-old Curtis Jr. Clarkson, 32-year-old Stephen City Shook, and 33-year-old Alex Jeremy Carbonara – have been arrested and are now facing numerous theft and other related charges. Clarkson and Carbonara are also facing looting charges.