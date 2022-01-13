CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By Steve Large
Filed Under:Citrus Heights News, Shooting

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – One man has been hospitalized after being shot by Citrus Heights police.

The incident happened near a Carl’s Jr. restaurant in the area of Antelope and Tupelo roads. Police haven’t said what led up to the shooting, but tell CBS13 that no officers were injured in the incident.

The man, who police are calling a suspect, was taken from the scene in an ambulance. His condition is unknown.

At one time, there were a dozen police cars at the scene of the incident, which was surrounded by police tape. The activity centered on a walkway along Antelope Road where an EMS bag could be seen on the ground.

Witnesses at the scene tell CBS13’s Steve Large that six shots were fired.