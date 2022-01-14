SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a suspect opened fire during a robbery in south Sacramento early Friday afternoon.
Sacramento police say the incident happened just after 1 p.m. near Bamford Drive and Center Parkway.
A victim reported that the suspects stole some personal property. At some point during the robbery, police say one suspect fired a gun.
No one was hurt in the shooting, police say.
Officers remain at the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.