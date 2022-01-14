CERES (CBS13) — Authorities say the person that was found shot at a Ceres home early Thursday morning was an armed intruder.
Ceres police say, just after 4 a.m., officers responded to a home along 2300 block of Moffett Road to investigate a report of a person shot. At the scene, 23-year-old Ceres resident Anthony Robledo was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers started first aid until medics took over and rushed him to the hospital.
An investigation into the shooting has revealed that Robledo had apparently tried to get into the home through a rear bedroom window. He was armed with a firearm, police say.
A resident of the home saw Robledo trying to get in and noticed he was armed, prompting the resident to shoot him.
It's unclear why Robledo was trying to get into the home, police say. The incident remains under investigation.
As of Friday, police say Robledo remains in critical condition.