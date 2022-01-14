OROVILLE (CBS13) — A search warrant is being served in Oroville on Friday morning for a wanted murder suspect out of Sacramento.
The Butte County Sheriff's Office says they are helping the Sacramento Police Department serve the search warrant at a home in the area of Via Laton. A SWAT team has been at the scene since around 7 a.m.
Law enforcement officers have the home surrounded and the situation contained. Still, several schools in the area are on a precautionary shelter in place due to the incident.
This includes Helen M. Wilcox and Golden Hills elementary schools as well as Las Plumas High School.
No other information about the suspect has been released at this point.