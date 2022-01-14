SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was found shot in Sacramento on Friday morning.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 1800 block of C Street to investigate a reported shooting. There, a woman who had been shot at least once was found by officers.
The woman has been taken to the hospital. Her exact condition is unclear, but police say she was conscious and talking.
Officers remain at the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
No suspect information has been released.