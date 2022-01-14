ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A YouTube channel is catching alleged predators in the act. CC Unit YouTube has thousands of subscribers and has been successful here in our area but the local police departments aren’t happy about it.

On January 6th the channel’s host caught 28-year-old Louis Jimenez Grigaitis in Elk Grove attempting to meet up with a 13-year-old boy.

The live stream was posted on CC Unit Youtube. Grigaitis can be heard reacting to the ambush.

“Why are you here to meet with a 14-year-old, a 13-year-old boy?” says CC Unit YouTube host, Ghost.

The alleged child predator was taken into custody inside of an Elk Grove Walmart.

“Do you want to have the cops involved? Ok so let’s have a chat about what you’re doing here tonight,” says Ghost.

136,000 people subscribe to “CC UNIT” YouTube, the platform is hosted by a man called “Ghost” who catches alleged predators in the act using fake online accounts. Most recently on January 6th in Elk Grove

“This guy he hit up our 13 year old boy decoy account,” says Ghost, about 28 year-old Louis Grigaitis.

“You guys F****** caught me red-handed,” says Grigaitis, reacting to Ghost and his crew.

A viewer notified Elk Grove Police while watching the live stream. Police quickly arrested Grigaitis.

“Once they had sufficient evidence of a crime being committed the subject was taken into custody,” says Elk Grove Police Spokesperson Jeremy Banks.

Elk Grove Police aren’t happy about Ghosts vigilantes, on January 6th the suspect had a gun, putting the public in danger.

“We have our own local and federal units that will do these operations,” says Banks.

“Deep down I know they appreciate what I do.”

Says Ghost about his relationship with Elk Grove PD.

So, is what CC Unit Youtube doing legal and could the suspect sue? We’re getting answers.

“I don’t’ think there’s anything illegal about it,” says John Myers, who’s a visiting law professor at University of California Hastings.

“It’s not the police engaging in the behavior. So, by definition it’s not legal entrapment. Could the alleged offender sue the YouTube channel? The answer is yes. Would the lawsuit be successful probably not,” says Myers.

It’s not the first time Ghost has caught a creep in Elk Grove, back in August police took a 20 year-old into custody.

We did confirm Gregaitis’ arrest. Elk Grove police say the 28-year-old suspect was booked at Sacramento County jail on January 6th and charged with contacting a minor to commit a felony, meeting with a minor with a lewd purpose, and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.