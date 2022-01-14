OLIVEHURST (CBS13) — Dozens of animals have been rescued from severe neglect at a property in Olivehurst, authorities say.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been investigating the property since late December 2021 after neighbors reported seeing a dead horse. Deputies say several animals in poor condition could be seen in plain sight.

On Thursday, Yuba County Sheriff deputies, Code Enforcement Officers, Sheriff’s Posse Volunteers, and Yuba County Animal Care Services served a search warrant at the property.

A total of 61 animals were rescued in the operation.

Authorities say they found the animals – which included livestock and domestic pets – living in squalor.

“The condition of the animals and the setting in which they were found was deplorable,” said Yuba County Sherif Wendell Anderson in a statement.

Sheriff Anderson made special note of how the posse volunteers brought their own vehicles and trailers to help rescue the animals.

“Staff never complained, and simply trudged forward in a flooded field and into a house full of debris, litter and feces, for the benefit of these animals,” Anderson said.

All the rescued animals have been taken to facilities around the county and have also been checked out by a veterinarian. The sheriff’s office says the animals won’t be available for adoption until they’re able to adjudicate the criminal case.

Code enforcement has also deemed the property unsafe to occupy.

Deputies say no suspects were at the property when they served the search warrant. An arrest warrant is now being requested from the Yuba County District Attorney.