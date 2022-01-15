CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Caltrans, Car Accident, Vacaville News

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A semi-truck is blocking several lanes on eastbound I-80 near Davis Street in Vacaville, said Caltrans District 4.

The semi-truck is jackknifed across several lanes, leaving only one lane open.

READ MORE: Two Vehicle Collision Causes One Fatality On Sutter Bypass Bridge

Motorists should expect delays.

READ MORE: Six-Car Traffic Collision On Highway 12 Leaves One Dead

No information is known about the condition of those involved.

MORE NEWS: Crews Knock Down Structure Fire In Elk Grove

For live updates, check http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/