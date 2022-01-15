SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s expected to be a busy holiday weekend in Sacramento. As events are planned throughout the area, CBS 13 wanted to know how people are feeling about the most recent COVID surge.

The reactions are mixed entering year three of this pandemic. Surge or no surge, it’s no surprise people are tired of the pandemic. While some are taking extra precautions to go to events others have no hesitation.

Masked up and ready for the kings to take the court. Omicron’s rapid spread not holding fans back from cheering from the stands.

“Me and my wife got boosted last week. We are just going to live our lives at this point. We are not worried about it. It’s going to spread, everybody is probably going to get the new variant,” said Jeremy Sanders.

Art and Luann Hawkins not wanting to miss out on their season tickets…decided to double mask as a precaution.

“Ware very cautious, double masking tonight to make sure we at least minimize our exposure,” Hawkins.

Safety measures making Matt Click and his family feel more comfortable- who debated not coming out.

“It was a conversation, but we are really happy that we live in a part of the country where you have to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask,” said Click.

The COVID surge is postponing this sold-out grass valley concert. At the same time the holiday weekend- is bringing events all over Sacramento including the last few days of ice skating.

“It’s outdoors and there is a lot of people that are out here, I’m guessing they wouldn’t be out here if they were sick,” said Corey Hiratsuka.

Bailarin Cellars is reminding their customers on their social media accounts of their safety measures.

“Everyone is masked serving inside, we have ample spacing, and the outdoors is available as well,” explained Owner, Bailarin Cellars, Amanda Ryan. “We are excited that the arena is back up, that concerts are taking place I think we just want to see more foot traffic from our businesses.”

Dine Downtown, Sacramento’s restaurant week, is feeling an impact with traffic half of what they saw last year.

“We evaluated whether or not to move forward with it but small businesses need our support. We are hoping that people are taking advantage,” explained Michael Ault from Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

A pandemic pulse, beating differently for everyone.

“We have been dealing with it for a couple years now, its normal,” explained Sanders.

It will be a busy weekend here at DOCO. Saturday Golden 1 will host the Tool concert. Kings’ fans are back Sunday for another home game.