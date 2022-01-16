CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Saturday night, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Funston Avenue and Bradford Street, said the Stockton Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a 42-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Nothing else is known as of Sunday afternoon.