STOCKTON (CBS13) — Saturday night, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Funston Avenue and Bradford Street, said the Stockton Police Department.
Upon arrival, officers found a 42-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Medics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Nothing else is known as of Sunday afternoon.