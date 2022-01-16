MANTECA (CBS13) — On Sunday, officers were alerted to a possible stolen vehicle in the area of N Union Rd and W Lathrop Rd, said the Manteca Police Department.
Upon arrival, the officers located a white Ford pickup that had been reported stolen. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, however, they were unsuccessful, and this led to a chase.
“The suspect led Officers westbound on W Lathrop Rd at a high rate of speed. As the suspect vehicle drove over the overpass west of N Airport Rd, he struck a fixed object. The vehicle left the roadway and ended up down the overpass embankment with significant damage. The suspect sustained major injuries as a result of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene,” said the Manteca Police Department.