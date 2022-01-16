CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An accident on Highway 99 in Elk Grove led to a vehicle exploding and catching fire, said the Sacramento California Highway Patrol.

Around 5 p.m., a silver Hyundai traveling at a high speed hit a minivan causing them to lose control of their vehicle and collide with the highway center divider.

At this point, the vehicle caught fire as the victim extricated themselves from the car.

Lanes three and four of Highway 99 were blocked near Laguna Boulevard, where the accident took place.

The car that caused the original collision also crashed, flipping over, but the suspect fled the scene before officers could detain him.