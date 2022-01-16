Sunday Evening Forecast - 1/16/22The latest weather for the Sacramento Region.

4 hours ago

Closer To Herd Immunity — Could Catching It On Purpose Help With This Goal?With the surge in omicron, officials aim to get us closer to herd immunity. Some asked that if catching omicron is inevitable, could catching it on purpose be beneficial?

4 hours ago

Local Humanitarian Groups Distributing Boxes Of Food To Afghan RefugeesIn honor of MLK Day, a local humanitarian group is giving away boxes of food to newly arriving Afghan Regufees.

4 hours ago

Volcanic Eruption Cuts Internet Access To Tonga For More Than A DayThe day after the volcanic eruption in Tonga we are still seeing some of the aftermath.

4 hours ago

Churches Come Together In Solidarity For MLK DayOn the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 30 churches come together to work towards racial reconciliation and harmony.

5 hours ago