STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two men were arrested after multiple gunshots were fired in a Stockton neighborhood, police said Monday.
According to the Stockton Police Department, reports of shot fired came in at around 3 a.m. Sunday from the area of Hammer Lane and Heather Drive.
Responding officers located and stopped a Dodge Durango that was driving west on Hammer Lane. Stockton police said a passenger in the vehicle was spotted tossing a pistol out onto the sidewalk.
Once the vehicle was stopped, a search of it uncovered two rifles with 50 round drum magazines and three handguns — two of which were stolen, police said.
Phillip Taylor, 36, and Ryan Taylor, 32, were arrested and face multiple weapons charges.
No injuries were reported.