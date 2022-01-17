STOCKON (CBS13) – One person has died after she and another victim were shot in Stockton on Sunday night.
At around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Stockton Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2600 block of E. Marsh Street. At the scene of the shooting, officers found a male victim, 32, and a female victim, 31, suffering from gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Investigation Continues After Homeowner Shot In N. Highlands
The victims were transported to an area hospital where the female was pronounced dead. Homicide detectives responded and took over the investigation, according to a Stockton Police Department statement.
Police had not issued a motive or suspect information.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Stockton Police Department’s non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.