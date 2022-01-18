CERES (CBS13) — A man suspected of trying to steal a delivery truck at Ceres grocery store has been arrested after he also allegedly attacked employees with a 2×4.
Ceres police say, just after 7 a.m. Monday, 26-year-old Lucas Lee went to the loading dock area behind the Whitmore Avenue Save Mart and allegedly tried to take off with a delivery truck.
Someone confronted Lee, prompting him to get a 2×4 with screws sticking out. Lee then allegedly started swinging the board at the person.
Lee then chased the person into the store and allegedly started attacking employees inside. At least one person was struck by Lee, police say.
At some point, Lee ran back out to the loading dock area and continued to threaten employees. A police officer quickly arrived, but Lee allegedly started advancing on the officer.
Lee eventually gave up once another officer pulled up with a K9 and brought it out of the patrol car.
Police say Lee is now facing felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted carjacking, robbery, and making criminal threats. He has been booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.