ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Investigators have now released more information on the shooting that happened in an Elk Grove neighborhood over the weekend and left two people hurt.
Elk Grove police say officers responded to the 8700 block of Heathermist Way just before 8 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found two shooting victims – a man and a woman.READ MORE: Website To Order Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests Is Up And Running
Both the man and woman had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, officers say. First aid was started immediately by officers until medics took over and rushed the part to the hospital.READ MORE: Woodland Woman, 19, Reported Missing Found Dead In Crash Off I-80 In Natomas
Police believe there was some sort of argument outside of a residence between the man who was shot and another man. At some point during the argument, the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting.
The suspect was last seen leaving the area in a vehicle, but no details about the suspect – including their name and a description of their vehicle – have been released at this point.MORE NEWS: Central Valley Democratic House Rep. Jerry McNerney Announces He Will Not Run For Another Term
As of Tuesday, police say both the man and woman who were shot are in stable condition.