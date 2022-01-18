FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A man who was trying to cross Interstate 80 in Fairfield was struck and killed over the weekend, authorities say.
California Highway Patrol says, just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a driver was heading eastbound on I-80 when – just east of W. Texas Street – someone darted across the roadway.
The driver wasn't able to stop before striking the person.
Officers say the person was rushed to the North Bay Medical Center, but later died from his injuries. He has been identified as a 38-year-old Fairfield man, but his name has not been released at this point.
It’s unclear why the man was trying to cross the freeway. Anyone with more information about the incident is urged to call CHP at 1 (800) 835-5247.