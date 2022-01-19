Morning Forecast - 1/19/22Rachel Wulff has the latest forecast for the Sacramento region.

4 hours ago

CBS13 AM News Update - 1/19/22Get caught up on the top news stories of the day.

4 hours ago

Record Number Of Guns Found At Airport Security CheckpointsA record number of guns were found at TSA security checkpoints in 2021, even as air travel was down due to the pandemic. Over 6,000 guns were found, the majority of them loaded.

5 hours ago

Storage Unit Catches Fire In North HighlandsTwo units at the facility were affected by the fire at the storage unit Along Auburn Boulevard at Kohler Road. No injuries were reported in the fire.

5 hours ago

92-Room Hotel In Sacramento Being Converted To Homeless ShelterThe Best Western on H Street is being converted to house those experiencing homelessness. The City of Sacramento received a $24 million grant from the state as part of Project Roomkey. It will be the 3rd hotel in Sacramento converted for this purpose.

5 hours ago