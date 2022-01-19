ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Could a one-stop concept solve homelessness in Placer County?

The Gathering Inn, an area group serving unhoused people, thinks so. It’s spearheading an effort to build a center called the Campus of Hope, which would be located at 4242 Cincinnati Avenue. The area is in the unincorporated Sunset Industrial Park area.

Renderings show 240 micro-housing units for extremely low-income affordable housing to help families, seniors, veterans and individuals. There would also be 200 beds available and 50 unrestricted beds for police enforcing no-camping ordinances.

Organizers say the center will also provide support aimed at gaining independence and permanent housing. Services would include behavioral and health care, employment and even a beauty parlor, market and retail store.

Some people told CBS13 they support the idea but only with conditions.

“They need counseling because every single person that’s homeless has a problem and they have to individually be cared for,” said Ruth Ward of Rocklin.

However, there are more than 5,000 online signatures opposing the idea.

Brian Cusick of Rocklin said opponents feel the project is “too big and not in the right location.”

Meanwhile, a county spokesperson told CBS13 this latest plan has not even gone before the board of supervisors.

The group did propose a similar concept in 2016, said Wendy Williams, director of communications and public affairs for the county. At the time, the board granted the Gathering Inn time to conduct a feasibility study but nothing happened.

So, why the push now? The organization’s CEO Keith Diedrich says there are new but “time-limited” grants to state and local government for such services.

The Gathering Inn projects construction will cost $39 million and $10.8 million to operate a year.