SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in South Sacramento, police said Wednesday evening.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, a crash involving a motorcycle and one other vehicle happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the area of Florin Road and Munson Way.
The motorcyclist — only describe as an adult man — suffered major injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sacramento police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was cooperative.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.